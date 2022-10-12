Donations roll in for Hermantown couple displaced by deadly plane crash

HERMANTOWN, MN -- The community is stepping up to support a Hermantown couple after a plane crashed into their home.

Jason Hoffman and his wife Crystal were sleeping the night of October 1 when a small plane hit their home on Arrowhead Road just inches from their bed.

Sadly, all three people on board the plane died, but the Hoffmans were not hurt.

They did lose a lot of their belongings, so the community set up a GoFundMe account to help.

So far, they’ve raised about $6,000 dollars.

Click here to donate.

The Hoffmans are living in a rental home for the time being.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.