Culver’s famous “CurderBurger” is back today!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting today, you can get a CurderBurger at any Culver’s location across the country - but only for a limited amount of time.

“We have really bumped up the inventory levels for our restaurants from one day to one day shy of three weeks, October 12th through the end of the month.” said Quinn Adkins, director of menu development.

The CurderBurger is a classic deluxe burger with a giant cheese curd patty on it, which is a blend of white and yellow curds, according to the chain restaurant. Last year, the Curderburger was available for one day only and in Wisconsin, the response was massive. Many restaurants saw long lines as people rushed to try to unique sandwich.

“Completely unprecedented,” said Adkins. “We knew that our guests were enthusiastic about the release of the Curderbugrer but I don’t think any of us quite expected quite the level of response and enthusiasm. I was very much caught off guard at the lines and the enthusiasm and the fervor it was cool but daunting to watch.”

Cheesy drumroll, please … the CurderBurger is coming BACK! Soon, you’ll be this close to a gooey, golden Cheese Curd crown. Click to learn more: https://t.co/C20BnsIfBw #ReturnOfTheCurderBurger pic.twitter.com/xnozC1P2Ee — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) October 6, 2022

The Curderburger started as an April Fool’s joke several years ago. But customers reached out and told Culver’s they should make it a reality. That’s how the Curderburger was born.

“We are manifesting something that guests said ‘hey that’s really cool, we would love to see that’ and we were able to bring that to reality in a very short period time ,” said Adkins.

One big Wisconsin Cheese Curd under a lightly buttered, toasted bun. Isn’t it beautiful? pic.twitter.com/NhLAISBySw — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) April 1, 2021

Adkins says on average, each Culver’s restaurant will receive about 1,000 Curderburgers to sell. Depending on how busy a particular restaurant typical is, they may receive more. Some restaurants may receive fewer Curderburgers if they’re typically not as busy. Once a restaurant sells their allotment of sandwiches, they won’t be getting any more.

“We know especially here in Wisconsin, guests are going to be super enthusiastic so we don’t want people to wait too long because there is a finite supply and once those Curderburgers are gone, they’re gone.”

OFFICIAL from @culvers:



The CURDERBURGER is BACK!🤤



What started as an April Fool's joke became a reality last year...but just for one day. Now, the curd patty burger is back from Oct. 12 through the 31st!🍔 pic.twitter.com/U5PtMop9XL — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) October 4, 2022

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.