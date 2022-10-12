Cooldown starts today, light snow in forecast

TODAY: A little sun peeks out of the clouds this morning before more clouds return this afternoon. Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder continue, mainly toward the afternoon hours. Highs reach the 50s with breezy conditions. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s with scattered rain and snow showers.

THURSDAY: Scattered light snow showers will be possible, mixing with rain toward the afternoon. Highs reach the 40s with lows in the 20s.

FRIDAY: More widespread light snow becomes likely. At this point, accumulation looks minimal, but perhaps around an inch of new snow will be possible in northern MN. Highs reach the 30s and 40s with lows in the 30s and 20s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

