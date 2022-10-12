City by City: Minnesota, Chisholm, Nashwauk

The DNR is reminding boaters to be extra cautious as cold weather approaches.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Minnesota- The DNR is reminding boaters to be extra cautious as cold weather approaches. They say fatalities increase as the water gets cooler. Officials say even strong swimmers can be in trouble as cold water is taxing. Additionally, as fewer people are out on lakes, a cry for help may go unanswered. The DNR says foam life jackets are the best option for cold water and to check for changing weather before heading out.

Chisholm, MN- MnDOT will be hosting a hybrid meeting to discuss Highway 169 as it runs near town. The agency will be conducting a study of the highway and determining alternatives to enhance safety. There will be five intersections included in the project. MnDOT also wants to improve pedestrian and bike access on both sides of the road. This meeting is the second for this section of the highway. It will take place Thursday, October 13, at 5 p.m. at the Minnesota Discovery Center or you can attend virtually.

Nashwauk, MN- The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum ahead of the November elections. The two candidates for mayor and four councilor candidates will be answering pre-submitted questions during the forum. There are two councilor seats up for grabs. The public is invited to attend and hear from those who will be representing them. The candidate forum will be held Wednesday, October 12, at 6 p.m. at the Nashwauk City Hall.

