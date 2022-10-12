Bulldogs tacking on wins behind strong offensive line play

By Kevin Moore
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Bulldogs are coming off of a dominating win Saturday against the UMary Marauders and it’s the offensive line that was given the praise at practice this afternoon.

“Yeah our offensive line is playing at a very high level right now, and so are our tight ends those guys are playing as a unit. Anchored by Brent Lang, Brent has had numerous NFL teams on campus looking at him this fall. We’re led by him, but we really have a good unit in the front 7 on the offensive side,” said head coach Curt Wiese.

“It’s just a compliment to them, I come on the field and the other team’s sideline is screaming Q run, Q run. Our O-line knows their D-Line knows, it’s just whoever wants it more and I guess we do,” said quarterback Kyle Walljasper.

