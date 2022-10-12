Boos and Bulldogs move to No.5 after 2-0 weekend in Romano

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - This past weekend the now No.5 UMD volleyball team hosted Winona State and Upper Iowa where they didn’t drop a single set adding to their 18-1 overall record. Despite their massive success so far this season, this week brings two new challenges, including the No.3 ranked team, Concordia-St. Paul.

The Bulldogs will play road warriors this week as they travel to Minnesota State Mankato and Concordia. UMD knows that they cannot overlook a Maverick team who has challenged plenty of teams this year. Head coach Jim Boos says his team has proven that their personality is one that grinds when things are not perfect and feels that they have put themselves in a good position moving forward.

Someone that knows the grind of the NSIC very well is fifth-year senior Sydney Lanoue. She reflected on this past weekend and looks ahead to their next road test.

“I think we did a really good job of handling their serving and staying in system a lot. We had a really effective side-out percentage, our offense was working, and that any one of us can go off on a given night. That’s really just been a key to our success, and we hope to continue that throughout the weekend. Maybe a little less predictable from an offensive perspective than we might have been in years past,” said Lanoue.

UMD takes on Mankato first on the road on Friday and then heads to the home of the No.3 Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears on Saturday.

