Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton to exit "The Voice" after the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton to exit "The Voice" after the show's 23rd season.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer Blake Shelton will be leaving NBC’s “The Voice” after next season.

The network put out a statement Tuesday saying in season 23. The show will bid farewell to Shelton and welcome some new faces.

Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan are set to join as first-time coaches.

Kelly Clarkson will round out the coaching lineup in the new season, set to debut next spring.

Shelton said he thought long and hard before deciding to leave the show, which he says changed his life for the better.

The singer has been a part of “The Voice” since the show’s inception in 2011.

Shelton gave a shoutout to his wife Gwen Stefani, who he met on the show, and mentioned the “lifelong bonds” he shares with other coaches and host Carson Daly.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Woman dies in Iron Range car crash
Police Lights MGN
12-year-old boy dies in hunting accident in Cass County
The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Holiday gas station on Miller Trunk Highway.
LUCKY WINNER: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth
Police Lights
Man charged following threat to Superior daycare
7-Day
Warm early this week, storms and even snow possible later

Latest News

Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision...
Arizona abortions won’t stop for a month while case proceeds
UMD VB 1011
UMD VB 1011
UMD FB 1011
UMD FB 1011