Woman dies in Iron Range car crash

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHERRY TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman has died after a crash Tuesday morning on the Iron Range.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cherry Township.

Officials said a car was t-boned by a Jeep at the intersection of Highway 37 and Hartman Road.

The driver of the car, 58-year-old Denise Tramontin of Iron, Minnesota, died in the crash.

The two people in the Jeep suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

