Woman dies in Iron Range car crash

CHERRY TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - A woman has died after a crash Tuesday morning on the Iron Range.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 37 in Cherry Township.

Officials said a car was t-boned by a Jeep at the intersection of Highway 37 and Hartman Road.

The driver of the car, 58-year-old Denise Tramontin of Iron, Minnesota, died in the crash.

The two people in the Jeep suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.