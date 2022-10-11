Warm today, storms tonight, much cooler weather later this week

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: The bulk of the day will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a slight chance for a couple stray showers. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with breezy conditions. A cold front will bring storms to the region tonight, beginning to develop after 6:00 PM. A couple storms over NW WI may feature large hail and strong winds. Our severe threat goes down quickly as we head into early Wednesday morning.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
WI WX
WI WX(KBJR WX)
WX GFX
WX GFX(KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: A few lingering storms are possible early. Otherwise, winds will continue to be breezy with highs in the 50s. A few light scattered rain showers will be possible, with a little snow potentially mixing in early Thursday morning in northern MN.

THURSDAY: Skies continue to be cloudy with a slight chance for scattered rain showers. A few snowflakes may mix in overnight, with light snow possible Friday.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

