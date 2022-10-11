Warm today, storms tonight, much cooler weather later this week
TODAY: The bulk of the day will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with a slight chance for a couple stray showers. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with breezy conditions. A cold front will bring storms to the region tonight, beginning to develop after 6:00 PM. A couple storms over NW WI may feature large hail and strong winds. Our severe threat goes down quickly as we head into early Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY: A few lingering storms are possible early. Otherwise, winds will continue to be breezy with highs in the 50s. A few light scattered rain showers will be possible, with a little snow potentially mixing in early Thursday morning in northern MN.
THURSDAY: Skies continue to be cloudy with a slight chance for scattered rain showers. A few snowflakes may mix in overnight, with light snow possible Friday.
-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough
