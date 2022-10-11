Thunder tonight will lead to cool down that may kick out flurries by Thursday
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have partly cloudy skies, but after 10pm there will be increasing clouds. This evening, a cold front will pass through the region and bring some showers and thunderstorms. Models have kept with a later trend, so we won’t see them till after 10pm. An isolated severe storm capable of some large hail and gusty winds will be possible. Lows will be in the 40′s and 50′s.
WEDNESDAY: Cold air pours into the region in the wake of the cold front. We will see temperatures in the mid to lower 50′s with winds out of the northwest 10-20mph gusting to 30mph. There will be a 40% chance of scattered rain showers with cloudy skies.
THURSDAY: Thursday morning there will be a chance of some scattered flurries across Northeast Minnesota. Then a slight chance of wintry mix in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to lower 40′s with northwest winds 10-15mph.
FRIDAY: Friday morning we will see a chance of some light snow/flurries, then a 40% chance of scattered wintry mix showers. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with westerly winds.
