Reflecting on the history of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Babette Sandman is an elder in the local indigenous community and said a lot has changed in her time.

“It’s been a long journey for us to come out of oppression,” she said. “For us to start talking about the truth, for us to start confronting schools to also talk the truth about our real history.”

Sandman, a member of White Earth Nation, was at the Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration downtown.

She said it felt good to see her community proud of their identity, but she remembers when the holiday honored Christopher Columbus.

“For a while, we had this day as a day of mourning, that he even showed up here on the shores of Turtle Island,” Sandman said. “Now, we’ve turned it around. It’s not about him; it’s about us.”

One example of how the local community has suffered is the loss of Ojibwe language after they were persecuted for speaking their native dialect.

Sandman and others are working to bring back its prominence in our region.

Associate Professor of First Nation Studies at UWS, Dr. Chantal Norrgard, said Indigenous Peoples’ Day is a time for the descendants of white settlers to think about the lasting impact colonialism has had on indigenous communities.

“It should really be a time of reflection, and again, sitting with the legacy of colonialism and thinking about as a settler population, our responsibility to learn about that and to listen to Indigenous people,” said Dr. Norrgard.

Sandman said her ultimate hope is the name Columbus will no longer be celebrated, and an accurate representation of early American history will be taught in schools across the country.

“I’m happy to be a part of bringing everything back and sharing as much as I can,” she said.

Sandman is proud to see so much progress in her lifetime because, as she says, being Indigenous is something worth celebrating.

“Just to have this day for people to acknowledge that we are the first people,” she said. “That we are here.”

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.