Lincoln Park warming center needs more workers to open

CHUM's brand-new warming center in Lincoln Park is supposed to open for the season this weekend, but it's not looking likely.

That’s because a more volunteers and staff are needed to do so.

For people experiencing homelessness, a place to stay in the winter is about more than just being warm.

“I mean, what’s most important about the warming center is that we’re keeping people safe and alive during the winter,” Joel Kilgour, an advocate for CHUM and Stepping On Up’s project organizer, said.

“It’s what we have to do now to provide people with some measure of dignity and safety while we work building a community towards housing for all,” Kilgour said.

The warming center needs six more staff before they can open.

Staff members help with cleanup, distribution of clothing and hygiene products, among other things.

Kilgour knows the job seems daunting, but it’s necessary.

“There are some nights that are challenging, and it opens our eyes to a reality of Duluth that some of us may not have ever seen, but that’s important,” Joel stated.

It’s important work to lend a helping hand for people in our community.

“Last season, 554 unique individuals came through the warming center. so that gives you a sense of the scale of the problem in Duluth,” he said.

To work or volunteer, you must be at least 18 years old and fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

