Inside the House: Naomi Rogge

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sixth-year UMD Women’s Hockey forward Naomi Rogge is a big part of the No. 4 Bulldogs’ early season success, success she knew, coming back for a sixth year would come easily.

Tonight on the My9 Sports Network:



join us during the @UMDWHockey home opener for the 2nd edition of ‘Inside the House’ where I had the joy of chatting with 6th-year forward @naomikrogge who shares her heart for this team.



🏒 (RV) MSU- Mankato vs. (4) UMD. Puck drops at 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/k0jrBDBURx — Lex Bass (@lex_basss) October 7, 2022

“It was a no-brainer the second coach asked me I said yes, didn’t even talk to my parents, I just told them I’m coming back for another year,” said Rogge.

“It just worked out school-wise, the Frozen Four being back in Duluth, that’s a dream come true. Why rush life when you’re able to live out your dreams with your best friends all at the same time? With the Frozen Four back here it’s kind of like a Cinderella story, but we don’t think that far ahead. We know our goals we know what we did in the offseason is going to pay off,” she added.

As for Rogge imagining that day if the Bulldogs are fortunate enough to make a third straight Frozen Four, Rogge can vividly picture what that day will be like.

“I’d have my whole family in the stands, for my last college hockey game. And just looking at the women next to me, that all the work we put in and dreams we put into this season is coming to fruition. To see the bulldogs banners, to see our logo on the ice just gives me chills to think about that and it’s just so hard to put into words because there’s something special going on in that locker room,” says Rogge.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.