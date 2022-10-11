Inside the House: Naomi Rogge

By Alexis Bass
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Sixth-year UMD Women’s Hockey forward Naomi Rogge is a big part of the No. 4 Bulldogs’ early season success, success she knew, coming back for a sixth year would come easily.

“It was a no-brainer the second coach asked me I said yes, didn’t even talk to my parents, I just told them I’m coming back for another year,” said Rogge.

“It just worked out school-wise, the Frozen Four being back in Duluth, that’s a dream come true. Why rush life when you’re able to live out your dreams with your best friends all at the same time? With the Frozen Four back here it’s kind of like a Cinderella story, but we don’t think that far ahead. We know our goals we know what we did in the offseason is going to pay off,” she added.

As for Rogge imagining that day if the Bulldogs are fortunate enough to make a third straight Frozen Four, Rogge can vividly picture what that day will be like.

“I’d have my whole family in the stands, for my last college hockey game. And just looking at the women next to me, that all the work we put in and dreams we put into this season is coming to fruition. To see the bulldogs banners, to see our logo on the ice just gives me chills to think about that and it’s just so hard to put into words because there’s something special going on in that locker room,” says Rogge.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights MGN
12-year-old boy dies in hunting accident in Cass County
The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Holiday gas station on Miller Trunk Highway.
LUCKY WINNER: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth
Police Lights
Man charged following threat to Superior daycare
7-Day
Warm early this week, storms and even snow possible later
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness

Latest News

Walljasper scoring his first of four touchdowns
Bulldogs dominate UMary to move to 4-0 at home
Gabby Krause scores UMD's second goal of the day
No. 4 Bulldogs sweep MSU behind Soderberg’s 13th career shut out
FNL plays of the night
Friday Night Light’s Week 6: Plays of the Night
Sports
Friday Night Lights Week 6, Part 2