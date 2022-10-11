City by City: East Iron Range, Side Lake, Washburn

East Iron Range- A local pet service is expanding. Iron Pine Veterinary Services started in August 2021 as a house-call small animal service for Eastern Iron Range residents. They have been waiting for their mobile clinic vehicle since then and it is finally here! With their new vehicle, they will be able to start providing basic surgeries and dentistry in addition to normal house calls. Iron Pine hopes to have the mobile clinic fully ready for November but has started to roll out some appointments.

Side Lake, MN- The Side Lake Fall Festival and Costume Party will be on Saturday, October 15. The family-friendly event is free for all to attend. There will be food, bonfires, live music and a petting zoo from Cook’s Country Connection. Additionally, the first 100 kids get to take home a pumpkin for decorating. The fun runs from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Side Lake Community Center Pavilion.

Washburn, WI- A month full of “Octivities” in Washburn! Tuesday, October 11, is the Washburn Public Library’s first event for the Halloween season. First is their ghost stories event, attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket as they gather around the campfire with staff for some hot cocoa, cookies and scary stories. The following week, a U.S Forest Service Wildlife Biologist will be on hand with his friend Echo the Bat to talk about the unique creature. For the full month of events, click here.

