2 Duluth breweries receive national honors at beer competition

By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Two Duluth craft breweries received national honors for their beers at the country’s premier beer competition in Colorado.

Over the weekend, the 2022 Great American Beer Festival awarded medals to Bent Paddle and Ursa Minor for their brewing excellence.

Bent Paddle’s “Dunkel Lager,” a German Dark Lager, and Ursa Minor’s “Equanimity,” an Irish-Style Red Ale, took home the top medals.

Rory Isakson with Bent Paddle brewed their winning beer.

He proudly wore the gold medal Tuesday and said the brew was inspired by a trip he took to Germany with his family.

“To win the medal, it just kind of blew me away,” Isakson said. “I watched it live at home. It was very surprising. I’m very happy about it, and it just happened to be great timing and opportunity to send this beer to GABF.”

Other medals were also awarded to Minnesota breweries in Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis, and St. Cloud.

