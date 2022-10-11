12-year-old boy dies in hunting accident in Cass County
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOTLEY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 12-year-old boy died Sunday after he was hurt in a hunting accident in rural Motley, Minnesota.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities say a family from St. Paul was hunting on public land when a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle.
The victim was taken by helicopter to a hospital in the Twin Cities where he later died of his injuries.
Authorities say the incident is a result of a hunting accident and remains under investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
