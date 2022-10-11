12-year-old boy dies in hunting accident in Cass County

Police Lights MGN
Police Lights MGN(MGN)
By Northern News Now staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOTLEY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 12-year-old boy died Sunday after he was hurt in a hunting accident in rural Motley, Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a family from St. Paul was hunting on public land when a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle.

The victim was taken by helicopter to a hospital in the Twin Cities where he later died of his injuries.

Authorities say the incident is a result of a hunting accident and remains under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Man charged following threat to Superior daycare
7-Day
Warm early this week, storms and even snow possible later
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
Minnesota Capitol
Big change could come to the Iron Range in this midterm election
(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
Tim Michels makes campaign stop in Superior

Latest News

The winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Holiday gas station on Miller Trunk Highway.
LUCKY WINNER: $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Duluth
Reflecting on the history of Indigenous Peoples' day
Reflecting on the history of Indigenous Peoples' day
Babette Sandman is an elder in the local indigenous community and said a lot has changed in her...
Reflecting on the history of Indigenous Peoples’ Day
CHUM's brand-new warming center in Lincoln Park is supposed to open for the season this...
Lincoln Park warming center needs more workers to open