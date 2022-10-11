12-year-old boy dies in hunting accident in Cass County

MOTLEY, MN. (Northern News Now) - A 12-year-old boy died Sunday after he was hurt in a hunting accident in rural Motley, Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say a family from St. Paul was hunting on public land when a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his 47-year-old uncle.

The victim was taken by helicopter to a hospital in the Twin Cities where he later died of his injuries.

Authorities say the incident is a result of a hunting accident and remains under investigation.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

