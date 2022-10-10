Warm early this week, storms and even snow possible later

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TODAY: Patchy fog burns off this morning with mostly clear skies later today. Highs reach the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

MN WX
WI WX
TUESDAY: Skies continue to be partly cloudy to mostly clear with highs in the 60s and 70s. A stray shower will be possible early, but a cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to the region later in the evening and overnight hours. A couple storms over NW WI may feature large hail and strong winds.

7-Day
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies move in with breezy winds and highs reaching the 50s. A few light rain showers will be possible, potentially mixing with a little snow late in the day. Lows will be in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

