Warm early this week, storms and even snow possible later

TODAY: Patchy fog burns off this morning with mostly clear skies later today. Highs reach the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s and 40s.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

WI WX (KBJR WX)

TUESDAY: Skies continue to be partly cloudy to mostly clear with highs in the 60s and 70s. A stray shower will be possible early, but a cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to the region later in the evening and overnight hours. A couple storms over NW WI may feature large hail and strong winds.

7-Day (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies move in with breezy winds and highs reaching the 50s. A few light rain showers will be possible, potentially mixing with a little snow late in the day. Lows will be in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.