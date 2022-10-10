Twin Ports communities hold Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - What was once Columbus Day is now widely considered Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Duluth and Superior planned Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrations to commemorate the occasion.

The second Monday in October may be a holiday for many, but for Rene Anne Goodrich, it’s certainly not a day off.

She’s one of the organizers of this year’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day ceremonies in Superior.

“It’s important here to recognize the original peoples of this land in the Great Lakes areas,” said Goodrich, who also works with the Native Lives Matter Coalition.

She said the recent shift from Columbus Day to honoring Indigenous people is a welcome change.

“Over the years, I’ve been fortunate to be able to be a part of that,” Goodrich said.

The celebration Monday featured a prayer led by Indigenous elders, drums, and a proclamation by Mayor Jim Paine honoring the importance of the day.

On the Duluth side of the Big Lake, leaders held a celebration on the steps of City Hall, followed by a parade through downtown.

Mayor Emily Larson spoke at the ceremonies alongside many native voices.

One of those voices belongs to community organizer Shawn Carr.

“It’s a day for us to take pride in ourselves, to showcase ourselves a little bit, and get together as a native community, celebrate,” Carr said.

He says wider recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day is so important for Native people to feel seen.

“I think for a long time we weren’t really recognized or kind of invisible, and so, we want to share,” Carr said.

Mayor Larson also proclaimed Monday Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Duluth.

