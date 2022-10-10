Tuesday highs in the 70′s could help fire up thunderstorms

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures! Tonight there will continue to be clear skies and calm winds out of the southeast. Lows will be in the 40′s.

TUESDAY: On Tuesday we will have mostly sunny skies! Winds will be breezy out of the south 10-20mph gusting to 30mph, not great news for fall foliage. But highs will be able to climb into the lower 70′s! Overnight there will be a cold front pushing in. This will bring a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a small chance of a storm or two producing some large hail over Wisconsin.

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday we will see a 30% chance of rain, some mix possible, but thinking it will still be a little too warm. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with northwest winds 10-20mph.

THURSDAY: The end of the week will be chilly and cloudy. We will have cloudy skies with highs in the mid-40′s on Thursday. There will even be a chance of some snow showers from Thursday night into Friday morning! Stay tuned for updates on totals for that!

