Tim Michels makes campaign stop in Superior

(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels
(L) Tony Evers and (R) Tim Michels(WSAW)
By Larissa Milles
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- Election day is just about a month away.

In Wisconsin’s gubernatorial race, incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers is being challenged by Republican Tim Michels.

Michels made a stop in Superior Sunday afternoon as part of his final month of campaigning before voters head to the ballot box.

He spoke at a rally outside Stacks Brothers Mechanical in Superior.

Michels mainly spoke about Line 5. The pipeline is controversial, with many environmental advocates wanting it shut down.

Michels spoke on why he believes continued support for Line 5 is vital to decreasing energy costs for Northwestern Wisconsin families.

“We need to make sure that Line 5 gets built, and keep the price of fuel down, the price of heating your home down, the price of farmers to dry their corn down, and we need to make sure that the family’s supporting jobs up here continue to have the ability to thrive,” Michels said.

Northern News Now reached out to the Evers campaign for a comment on Michels’ stop in Superior but did not hear back.

