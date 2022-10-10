Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline.

Officials said flights have not been affected.

A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day.

He said IT and security people are investigating.

It’s a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted.

A spokeswoman said LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.

