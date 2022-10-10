Sea lion spotted in the middle of the road, assisted back to tidelands

A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska. (Source: Valdez Police Department/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDEZ, Alaska (Gray News) – A sea lion is safely back in the ocean after it got lost and stranded on a street in Alaska.

According to the Valdez Police Department, officers got a call about a sea lion wandering in the road. Police said when officers arrived, the animal looked distressed and tired.

Police said thanks to some “creative vehicle herding” by officers and a local resident, they were able to get the sea lion safely back to the tidelands.

In a Facebook post, the police department said it was “a legit happy ending for all of us and our new friend.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says
7-Day
Warm early this week, storms and even snow possible later
Bayfield H.S. band prepares for big Apple Festival performances
Marching to inspire: Bayfield H.S. band prepares for big Apple Fest performances
Winter is coming: Bentleyville's tree-mendous tree up for the season.
Winter is coming: Bentleyville’s tree-mendous tree up for the season

Latest News

Rescue workers survey the scene of a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022....
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
3 boaters missing off the coast in Plaquemines Parish rescued by Coast Guard
3 boaters rescued after fending off sharks in Louisiana
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Search continues for toddler missing for more than 5 days
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Twitter, Instagram block Kanye West over antisemitic posts
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated