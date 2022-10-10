New memorial program inducts Minnesota Air National Guards

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) --“We’re just very proud of them and wanted to thank their families and permanently induct them into the memorial,” said Minnesota Air National Guard Chief of Staff, Brig. General Chris Blomquist.

The Minnesota Air National Guard inducted 11 people into the 2022 Flight of Honor, a new memorial program to honor retired, or deceased members of the 148th and 133rd Minnesota Air Reserve Stations.

“They’re absolutely our finest,” Blomquist stated. “They’ve left a mark in the longevity and our mission of excellence up here at the 148th.”

They were inducted based on their heroism or professional achievements while in service.

“They’ve done a lot for the Minnesota Air National Guard and they have also done a lot for their local communities, and the state of Minnesota, and the various cities they live in,” said Blomquist.

Inductee, Brig. General retired Commander Raymond T. Klosowski, said that this award brings him pride. He said sharing the moment with his family was special.

“It’s tremendous, tremendous that they get to share this award with me,” Klosowski shared.

Commander Klosowski was a fighter pilot with the Duluth Guard back in 1963, where he gradually worked his way up through various official positions.

At the end of his service, he clocked in 64,000 hours of flight time.

“I flew the F89-J, which was armed with nuclear weapons, all the way through the F102 and 101,” said Klosowski.

After years of service, he’s proud that his name will be remembered.

“It’s not lost forever. People can come and look at it and say, “Hey my dad did this, or my son did this!” So it’s a really important event,” Klosowski said with excitement.

The military personnel inducted on Sunday were nominated by their loved ones or fellow service members.

You can see their names outside of the 148th Fighter Wing StarBase.

