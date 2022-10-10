Music to help memory: Duluth choir helping people suffering from Dementia

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After being put on hold throughout the pandemic, a choir in Duluth is back to making music to help people stimulate their memory.

According to organizers for the Victory Chorus, music can often help people who suffer from Dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other cognitive-related conditions.

They said it can draw out emotion and stimulate memory.

The group will be meeting Sunday afternoons throughout most of the fall, leading up to a musical celebration performance in November.

Beth Kaiser is the music director for The Victory Chorus.

According to Kaiser, she chooses music that’s about 50 years old, so choir members can sing the songs that were popular when they were young adults.

She said some participants can sing long after the effects of Dementia or Alzheimer’s have impacted their ability to speak.

“So you might have a person who perhaps is no longer able to really speak, but you give them music, and boy can they sing. They can even read music,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser said the chorus isn’t just for people with diagnosed Dementia or Alzheimer’s, but rather any person who’s having trouble with memory as they get older.

