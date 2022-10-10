Man charged following threat to Superior daycare

SUPERIOR, WI -- A Duluth man has been criminally charged after he allegedly threatened to bring a gun to a Superior daycare.

Brandon Cole-Breeze, 33, has been charged with several felonies including domestic stalking with the use of a dangerous weapon and making terroristic threats.

Cole-Breeze is currently in the Douglas County Jail with a cash bond set at $25,000.

The incident began at 1 p.m on Thursday, October 6, when police say a woman approached them and explained that Cole-Breeze made several threats to pick up their child from daycare.

The threats allegedly included a picture of a rifle and saying he would engage in a gunfight if police intervened.

The department secured the daycare located in the Mariner Mall.

Area schools including Superior High School, Northern Lights Elementary and Great Lakes Elementary were placed on lock down.

Officers arrested Cole-Breeze on a nearby trail, without a firearm in his possession.

Police say the rifle in the picture was later found in a home.

His next court appearance is set for October 12.

