Winter is coming: Bentleyville's tree-mendous tree up for the season.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Despite being the heart of fall, preparations for a holiday tradition in the Northland are already underway in Duluth.

Ironworkers from the local 512 constructed Bentleyville’s Christmas Tree at Bayfront Festival Park Saturday.

Nathan Bentley is Executive Director for Bentleyville Tour of Lights, he said this year’s celebration will feature more than 5 million lights, and there are a few changes from previous years including a new gingerbread theme, more photo opportunities, and an expanded gift shop.

He said he’s having trouble getting enough volunteers this year to help.

“We seem to be struggling quite a bit, finding enough volunteers to make it down here to Bayfront Park. We’re really looking for people every single Saturday and Sunday, and as I mentioned, Wednesday night. We’re really struggling with getting enough people down here,” Bentley said.

The Tour of Lights will open this year on November 19th and run for 38 days.

