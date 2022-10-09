Very mild start to the new week

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

This evening and tonight: Through the rest of this evening, we are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies overhead, with temperatures across most locations falling back into the mid and upper 40s. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the 30s for most Northland communities with a few fair weather clouds overhead. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

Temperatures Sunday night into Monday.
Temperatures Sunday night into Monday.(Northern News Now)

Monday: Monday features more sunshine with even warmer temperatures. With mostly sunny skies overhead, temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Northland. Winds are out of the south and west between 5-10 MPH.

Temperatures Monday meet or exceed 60.
Temperatures Monday meet or exceed 60.(Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday is even warmer than Monday with mainly sunny skies overhead temperatures climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Northland. There is a small opportunity for a few showers however, I suspect most will stay dry. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Tuesday temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s.(Northern News Now)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says
Police Lights
Cloquet man arrested, charged after home invasion
Dean is recovering from second and third-degree burns on his face, arms and legs at Metro...
6-year-old boy severely burned trying to protect younger brother in car fire
FNL plays of the night
Friday Night Light’s Week 6: Plays of the Night
Sports
Friday Night Lights Week 6, Part 2

Latest News

Sunshine and 50's for most towns on Saturday
The weekend will try to clear up and warm up, too
10/07/22 NNN AM WX
10/07/22 NNN AM WX
MN WX
Cool Friday, slowly warming through early next week
It's Chilly!
KBWX 10/6