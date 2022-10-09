Very mild start to the new week

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

This evening and tonight: Through the rest of this evening, we are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies overhead, with temperatures across most locations falling back into the mid and upper 40s. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the 30s for most Northland communities with a few fair weather clouds overhead. Winds are out of the east between 5-10 MPH.

Temperatures Sunday night into Monday. (Northern News Now)

Monday: Monday features more sunshine with even warmer temperatures. With mostly sunny skies overhead, temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Northland. Winds are out of the south and west between 5-10 MPH.

Temperatures Monday meet or exceed 60. (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: Tuesday is even warmer than Monday with mainly sunny skies overhead temperatures climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the Northland. There is a small opportunity for a few showers however, I suspect most will stay dry. Winds are out of the south between 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.