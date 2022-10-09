Marching to inspire: Bayfield H.S. band prepares for big Apple Fest performances

BAYFIELD, WI. (Northern News Now) - A parade isn’t quite complete without a band, and this past week the Bayfield Marching Trollers put in some hard work to make sure they’re prepared for their biggest performances of the year, the Bayfield Apple Festival.

The Marching Trollers are the unofficial start of Apple Fest as they play their cadences for the whole town to hear as they march into town Friday morning.

“It’s just like the show of Apple Fest,” said Senior Koresa Newago. “Everyone sets their chairs up on Friday, waiting for us to come down, marching down in the middle of the street.”

Ron Borchers has been the Band Director at Bayfield for almost ten years, and from music to flags to marching, he teaches it all, but this year he says their annual performance carries a lot more weight.

“Two years ago, we couldn’t play because of COVID, and a lot of kids quit, a lot of kids couldn’t join, so we have a lot of first-year students in bands for the first time,” said Borchers. “We go past the whole student body and all the kids. They know our cadence, and they know that ‘I want to do drums next year or trumpet next year.’ It really helps build the program back up.”

Something Newago can attest to. She joined the band when she was young, inspired by the Apple Fest parade.

And as she steps off for her final performance this year, she hopes to see the program she loves to continue to grow.

“A lot of the kids who I know we’re those little kids who wanted to march,” said Newago. “I would tell them to just not quit and keep going cuz it’s so worth it in the end.”

While their numbers may be small right now, Borchers says their drive is mighty.

“The kids, they work hard, and they know where we’re at. All I can ask right now is that they give it their all, and they do,” said Borchers.

Working hard to celebrate and inspire as the Apple Festival returns to Bayfield.

Mr. Borchers says this year’s numbers are half of what they were three years ago before the pandemic. He hopes to rebuild by 2025.

