Big Tent event brings winter resources to Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Local organizations in Duluth paired together Saturday to help prepare community members for the cold months ahead.

“It’s a BBQ put on by Black, Native, and Elder community. But we are inviting the whole community to come and eat with us,” Jacob Aaron Bell, Executive Director of the Family Freedom Center, said.

The Family Freedom Center, and several local organizations, are preparing the community for the cold season ahead.

Something Jacob explained is helpful for a lot of people in the northland.

“The winter can be a very isolating time of year,” Bell said

The Family Freedom Center, alongside AICHO, Duluth Aging Support, and others, brought back the second annual Big Tent Event.

“This event is really about bringing families together with the community so that they can get the support they need for the winter,” Jacob said.

There was free winter gear, food, and hot meals were supplied to all who attended.

As well as offering important resources for those who may need them.

“Families come, you’ll see different generations coming through, and it is building community,” Mimi Stender of Duluth Aging Support, said

Stender also played big hands in organizing this event.

She spoke about how grateful she was to be a part of something that helps so many people.

“At the start of fall to prepare for the winter months,” Stender said. “It’s a time for families to come together.”

