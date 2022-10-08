Trail by Trail: Hoyt Lakes, Northeast Minnesota, Mercer

The Northeast ATV Joint Powers Board is working with the University of Minnesota to measure the economic contribution of riders in the region.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Hoyt Lakes, MN- The Ranger ATV Snowmobile Club will have a new bridge this winter. The club was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Northern St. Louis County Trails Task Force to rebuild the Partridge River bridge between Aurora and Hoyt Lakes. In late September, over 30 club volunteers came together to rebuild the bridge decking. The reconstructed bridge will be able to accommodate snowmobiles, ATVs, and side-by-sides.

Northeastern Minnesota- The Northeast ATV Joint Powers Board is working with the University of Minnesota to measure the economic contribution of riders in the region. Anyone who has ridden in St. Louis County, Lake or Koochiching Counties is invited to fill out their survey. The survey will be used to help inform future decisions related to ATV riding in Minnesota.

Mercer, WI- Snowmobilers will be without a few sections of trail this winter. Portions of Trail 17 and 12B, north of town, will be closed due to private property owners pulling their permissions. The trail will still be open for ATVs and UTVs but closed to snowmobiles. The Mercer Area Sno Goers say they are actively working on a reroute for the closed sections.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

