Police identify 3 people who died when car drove off viaduct

Authorities have identified three people who died when a vehicle drove off a Milwaukee viaduct following a short police pursuit
Milwaukee Police Department
Milwaukee Police Department(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Three people who died when a vehicle drove off a Milwaukee viaduct following a short police pursuit have been identified, authorities said late Friday.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown-Witherspoon and 44-year-old Kendrick L. Miller died in the Thursday crash.

Police said the chase lasted less than a minute after an attempted traffic stop for an alleged drug transaction. The driver struck a pedestrian, who suffered minor injuries, before crashing through a safety fence. The car then drove off the bridge onto West Canal Street and burst into flames.

The medical examiner’s office has not listed the causes of deaths.

Most Read

Police Lights
Cloquet man arrested, charged after home invasion
police lights
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
Memorable Date: Duluth couple to wed on parents' anniversaries
Memorable Date: Duluth couple to wed on parents’ anniversaries
HNN File
Police: Man arrested after threatening to bring a gun to a Superior daycare
A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says

Latest News

GOP looks for veto-proof majorities in Wisconsin Legislature
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters
(Source: MGN)
Judge doesn’t dismiss case against Holland restaurant owner
Michigan assistant coach Hart carted off field on backboard