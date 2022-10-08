Northlanders walk to honor loved ones lost to suicide

CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 14th annual Suicide Memorial Walk was held Saturday to honor those who have lost their lives to suicide.

The walk began in 2009 and is an annual event each year where the community comes together and walks about a mile to remember those who have passed. The Carlton County Suicide Task Force puts on the event each year. This year, the walk started and ended at Carlton High School.

Jo Angell helped organize Saturday’s walk. She has first-hand experience dealing with suicide loss.

“When it started we lost our son Doug at 26 to suicide in ‘07,” Angell said.

She lost her son, Doug Angell, 15 years ago to suicide. She now helps organize events to support others impacted by tragedies like the one she faced.

“This was one of the things on my heart to do a memorial walk,” she continued, “not a fundraiser, just strictly a memorial to honor loved ones.”

She became a member of the Carlton County Suicide Task Force, which tries to educate those in the area about how to prevent the worst outcomes. Around 100 people showed up to walk.

“A lot of people just are so thankful for this event each year,” Angell said.

Cara Keinanen is also on the task force. She spoke about her own experience with suicide following the walk.

“I wanted to jump in and make a difference,” she said.

Keinanen also talked about the many resources that are now available to people struggling with their mental health.

“Every county has a crisis line which I think is amazing, we have the 988 text and call number which I think is great now,” she said.

The 988 talk and text lines is a mental health emergency line that people can use to chat with someone immediately. Here in Minnesota, you can text “MN” to 741741 to get help if you are in crisis.

Keinanen said almost everyone is affected by suicide.

“They either know somebody who knows somebody,” she said, “they have been impacted themselves, they’ve lost a family member, maybe they’ve even attempted.”

The Minnesota Department of Health shows over the last seven years, over 700 Minnesotans each year have died by suicide. In 2021, 777 people died.

Angell said events like the walk are out there for people to find a support system.

“There’s been just so much more that is available now for people to get the help that they need and to help prevent the outcome of suicide,” she said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call “988″ and talk to a local crisis center. You can find more information here.

