No. 4 Bulldogs sweep MSU behind Soderberg’s 13th career shut out

By Kevin Moore
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Bulldogs needed two goals to beat the Minnesota State Mavericks last night, but today they only needed one as the Bulldogs shut out the Mavs by a final score of 2-0.

The Bulldogs scored twice in the first with goals by Taylor Anderson and Gabby Krause.

Emma Soderberg finished the night with 10 saves and her 13th career shut out, tying Maddie Rooney for 4th most all-time in UMD Women’s hockey history.

