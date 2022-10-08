Lovely fall weather ahead

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

This evening and tonight: Through the rest of this evening, we are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies overhead, with temperatures across most locations falling back into the mid and upper 50s. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the 40s for most lakeside communities and 30s away from the big lake with a few fair weather clouds overhead. Winds are out of the west between 10-15 MPH.

Temperatures tonight (Northern News Now)

Sunday: There is the small threat of a stray shower in the early morning hours Sunday, but after that, the entirety of the day is spent dry with partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 50s. Winds are out the northeast between 5-10 MPH. So the final day of Bayfield Apple Applefest looks A-Okay!

The final day of Bayfield Apple Fest looks A-Okay! (Northern News Now)

MN Sunday (Northern News Now)

Wi Sunday (Northern News Now)

Monday: Monday features more sunshine with even warmer temperatures. With mostly sunny skies overhead, temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Northland.

Temperatures Monday meet or exceed 60. (Northern News Now)

Coming Up: There is even warmer weather in the extended forecast. Meteorologist Peter Kvietkauskas will have the full forecast on Norther News Now at 6:00 and 10:00.

