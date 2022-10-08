Lovely fall weather ahead

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -

This evening and tonight: Through the rest of this evening, we are looking at partly to mostly sunny skies overhead, with temperatures across most locations falling back into the mid and upper 50s. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the 40s for most lakeside communities and 30s away from the big lake with a few fair weather clouds overhead. Winds are out of the west between 10-15 MPH.

Temperatures tonight
Temperatures tonight(Northern News Now)

Sunday: There is the small threat of a stray shower in the early morning hours Sunday, but after that, the entirety of the day is spent dry with partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 50s. Winds are out the northeast between 5-10 MPH. So the final day of Bayfield Apple Applefest looks A-Okay!

The final day of Bayfield Apple Fest looks A-Okay!
The final day of Bayfield Apple Fest looks A-Okay!(Northern News Now)
MN Sunday
MN Sunday(Northern News Now)
Wi Sunday
Wi Sunday(Northern News Now)

Monday: Monday features more sunshine with even warmer temperatures. With mostly sunny skies overhead, temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s across the Northland.

Temperatures Monday meet or exceed 60.
Temperatures Monday meet or exceed 60.(Northern News Now)

Coming Up: There is even warmer weather in the extended forecast. Meteorologist Peter Kvietkauskas will have the full forecast on Norther News Now at 6:00 and 10:00.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Cloquet man arrested, charged after home invasion
police lights
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
Memorable Date: Duluth couple to wed on parents' anniversaries
Memorable Date: Duluth couple to wed on parents’ anniversaries
HNN File
Police: Man arrested after threatening to bring a gun to a Superior daycare
A family in West Virginia says 14-year-old Hayden Hunt suffered temporary paralysis after...
Teen suffers temporary paralysis after hard tackle in football game, family says

Latest News

Sunshine and 50's for most towns on Saturday
The weekend will try to clear up and warm up, too
10/07/22 NNN AM WX
10/07/22 NNN AM WX
MN WX
Cool Friday, slowly warming through early next week
It's Chilly!
KBWX 10/6