Friday Night Light’s Week 6: Plays of the Night

FNL plays of the night
FNL plays of the night(KBJR6)
By Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the sixth week of Friday Night Light’s there are two candidates for play of the week.

The first one comes from Northwestern where Tanner Kaufman ran for over 60-yards to the house in the first 15 seconds of the game to put of the nights’ first touchdown.

The second candidate is Cloquet’s Matthew Erikson who had himself a senior night with two interceptions.

