Friday Night Light’s Week 6: Plays of the Night

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In the sixth week of Friday Night Light’s there are two candidates for play of the week.

The first one comes from Northwestern where Tanner Kaufman ran for over 60-yards to the house in the first 15 seconds of the game to put of the nights’ first touchdown.

The second candidate is Cloquet’s Matthew Erikson who had himself a senior night with two interceptions.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.