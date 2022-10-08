Friday Night Lights Week 6, Part 2
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the Northland on Friday night, Wisconsin resumed prep play in their eighth week, while Minnesota high schools continued their seasons in week 6 of the regular season.
In Minnesota, FNL captured four Minnesota games including several other scores and in the WIAA, two games accompanied by more scores in Wisconsin.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 34 Cherry 24
Northwestern 62 Barron 0
Hudson 31 Superior 6
Lakeland Union 21 Hayward 7
Ashland 26 Antigo 21
