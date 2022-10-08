Friday Night Lights Week 6, Part 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the Northland on Friday night, Wisconsin resumed prep play in their eighth week, while Minnesota high schools continued their seasons in week 6 of the regular season.
In Minnesota, FNL captured four Minnesota games including several other scores and in the WIAA, two games accompanied by more scores in Wisconsin.
Cloquet 16 Rock Ridge 6
Hermantown 55 Proctor 6
Esko 77 Hibbing 6
Grand Rapids 49 Duluth East 28
North Branch 40 Duluth Denfeld 8
Deer River 38 Barnum 14
Moose Lake/ Willow River 48 Braham 12
