Friday Night Lights Week 6, Part 1

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Across the Northland on Friday night, Wisconsin resumed prep play in their eighth week, while Minnesota high schools continued their seasons in week 6 of the regular season.

In Minnesota, FNL captured four Minnesota games including several other scores and in the WIAA, two games accompanied by more scores in Wisconsin.

Cloquet 16 Rock Ridge 6

Hermantown 55 Proctor 6

Esko 77 Hibbing 6

Grand Rapids 49 Duluth East 28

North Branch 40 Duluth Denfeld 8

Deer River 38 Barnum 14

Moose Lake/ Willow River 48 Braham 12

