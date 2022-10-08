Bulldogs dominate UMary to move to 4-0 at home

By Kevin Moore
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD football team kicked off a busy day in Bulldog Country with a dominate 49-14 win over UMary.

The Bulldogs were led on offense by redshirt freshman quarterback, Kyle Walljasper who had 123 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

The defense was also stout finishing the day with seven sacks and three interceptions.

