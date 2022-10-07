The weekend will try to clear up and warm up, too
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have clearing skies from north to south. Tonight we will be mostly clear with lows in the 20′s and 30′s. Winds will be west 5-10mph.
SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly sunny skies the first half of the day, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with WNW winds 10-15mph gusting to 25mph.
SUNDAY: Sunday we will have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with calmer winds out of the NNE 5-10mph.
MONDAY: Monday will be another calm and quiet day. We will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Winds will be out of the south.
Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.