The weekend will try to clear up and warm up, too

Sunshine and 50's for most towns on Saturday
Sunshine and 50's for most towns on Saturday
By Dave Anderson
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have clearing skies from north to south. Tonight we will be mostly clear with lows in the 20′s and 30′s. Winds will be west 5-10mph.

Saturday will become sunny with near normal temps
Saturday will become sunny with near normal temps

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see mostly sunny skies the first half of the day, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with WNW winds 10-15mph gusting to 25mph.

Passing low will try to cloud up the sky but some sun is likely Saturday
Passing low will try to cloud up the sky but some sun is likely Saturday

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-50′s with calmer winds out of the NNE 5-10mph.

A new high will really clear the sky on Sunday
A new high will really clear the sky on Sunday

MONDAY: Monday will be another calm and quiet day. We will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Winds will be out of the south.

After a cool down, temps will go back to normal and even spike on Tuesday
After a cool down, temps will go back to normal and even spike on Tuesday

