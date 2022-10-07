Tigers make changes on coaching staff after 96-loss season

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2022
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh and quality control coach Josh Paul won’t be back with the team next season.

Hinch announced a series of staff changes Friday, two days after Detroit closed a disappointing season with a 66-96 record that extended the franchise's postseason drought to eight years.

Hinch also said hitting coach Mike Hessman and third base coach Ramon Santiago have been offered jobs in the minor leagues.

Alfredo Amezaga will return as the team's first base coach after joining the Tigers' coaching staff late in the season and Gary Jones, who coached first base in 2022, will move to third base or to assist the team defensively.

“This season is not these coaches’ fault," Hinch said. “We are all responsible, and we're all a part of this. Sometimes changing voices is important in sports and sometimes it’s time to mix up the message to the players."

