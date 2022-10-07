SANDERS IN DULUTH: Race for Minnesota AG comes to the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Bernie Sanders made his way to the Northland Thursday night to rally support for DFL Attorney General Keith Ellison.

The rally, held at Clyde Iron Works in Lincoln Park, featured Ellison, Sanders and Mayor of Duluth, Emily Larson. It comes when a recent KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll, shows Ellison and his Republican challenger Jim Schultz in a dead heat. Ellison has a small lead over Schultz, 46% to 45%. Around 9% of those polled were undecided.

“Let’s make sure that the resounding vote that Keith Ellison is re-elected as Attorney General of this state,” Senator Sanders said.

That was the main message at Wednesday night’s rally. Supporters of Ellison and Sanders came out to gather support before next month’s election.

“I’m really looking to support someone who’s going to fight for the American people,” Samson Wart, a rally goer, said.

Wart mentioned abortion, climate change and healthcare as some of his top issues going into November. After the rally, he said he might do more than just vote.

“I think I’ll volunteer,” he said.

Ellison’s challenger, Schultz, responded to Thursday’s rally.

“Keith Ellison, as we all know, is an extreme attorney general,” Schultz said.

In 2018, Ellison won by just under 100,000 votes statewide. He also served as a congressman before becoming Attorney General. Ellison talked about Schultz during the rally. He criticized his characterization of Ellison’s decisions to prosecute Exxon-Mobil.

“He says I’m harassing corporations,” Ellison said.

Ellison also mentioned his recent lawsuit against Fleet Farm alleging the retail company sold guns to straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are people who buy guns and give them to others who are not allowed to own one themselves.

“So we said you can’t do that, you’ve gotta be careful,” Ellison said, “yes, we believe the right to bear arms but we believe in a careful, responsible right to bear arms, do we not.”

Schultz said buyers should be facing tougher charges, rather than the business. He also wants to see state laws match federal laws, which are stricter.

“So that the individuals that engage in straw purchases know that they’ll be prosecuted,” he said.

Guns and healthcare were touched on during the rally, but so was President Biden’s decision to pardon those with low level marijuana possession offenses.

“At the federal level, people who have been arrested for marijuana will be pardoned,” Sanders said. The statement got a resounding round of applause.

Schultz said the Minnesota Attorney General doesn’t have the power to do such a thing.

“I have to review that and the legal authority that [Biden] is using to rely upon it,” Schultz said.

There’s just over a month until November 8th. If you are voting in Minnesota, you can find more information on how to register or how to vote here.

