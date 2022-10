Northern News Now & Memorial Blood Centers Blood Drive

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now & Memorial Blood Centers have announced the dates for their fall 2022 Blood Drive.

It will be Tuesday, November 1st and Wednesday, November 2nd. We will take some walk-ins, but please try to register ahead of time.

Pier B Resort Hotel will host the blood drive.

Donors receive a free Epicurean item and a long-sleeve t-shirt, while supplies last!

Tuesday, November 1st | 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR TUESDAY

Wednesday, November 2nd | 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR WEDNESDAY

