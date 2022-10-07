Memorable Date: Duluth couple to wed on parents’ anniversaries

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - When a couple gets engaged, one of the first things they do is decide on a date for the wedding.

It’s the day they will celebrate their anniversary for years to come.

“The proposal came about when my sister and brother-in-law gave us a Christmas gift to take us up flying this summer sometime, and I thought that would be the ideal time for a proposal,” Curt Lewis said.

He’s been with Lynette Kovach for three and a half years.

This July, high in the sky, she said yes.

“A lot of tears, I wasn’t expecting it all,” Kovach said.

After an easy “yes,” the couple also had an easy time picking the perfect date for their wedding.

“Our folks both got married October 7, so it’s nice for us to share that same date as theirs,” Lewis said.

His parents, Jerry and Ethel Lewis, married on October 7, 1961.

Kovach’s parents, Chuck and Rose Kolasinski, married on October 7, 1967.

When Lewis and Kovach get married Friday, their parents will be celebrating their 61st and 55th anniversaries.

“They’re very happy about it and excited,” Kovach said.

Not only do they share the same wedding anniversary, Lewis and Kovach discovered another similarity: their parents both held their wedding receptions at the same location, the Duluth Heights Community Center.

“It was fun when we learned that they had the same date and then had the same reception, so it’s cool that we can share the same date as them, or that, they’ll share it with us,” Lewis said.

The couple said the connection in their parents’ marriages makes them confident in their own.

“I think it’s perfect, serendipity, it’s helped,” Lewis and Kovach said. “It’s exciting.”

They planned the whole wedding in less than three months but said it was all worth it to share an anniversary with their parents.

