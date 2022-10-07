Duluth Police Department swears in new chief

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department made it official Friday by swearing in Mike Ceynowa as the department’s new chief.

Ceynowa has been in the role for a few weeks now, but Friday’s swearing-in makes him officially chief.

Ceynowa was joined by his family, fellow officers, and Duluth Mayor Emily Larson at the Friday afternoon ceremony.

The new chief has served with DPD for 24 years, most recently serving as Deputy Chief of Patrol.

He was chosen as a finalist out of six candidates who applied for the job. Among those applications was Laura Marquardt, who served as interim chief after former chief Mike Tusken retired in August.

Larson spoke to Ceynowa in front of the crowd Friday.

“I am so confident in who you are and how you do your work,” she said. “I know that you will bring just a tremendous amount to this department.”

She also talked about his vision for the department.

“Really listening to you articulate a really clear vision for this department and the depth with which you have this department’s back, it’s amazing,” Larson said.

Not only was it a ceremony for Ceynowa’s swearing-in, but also the first in-person commendation ceremony since the beginning of the pandemic.

Several officers and department employees were honored for their service over the last two years.

This event also included a pinning ceremony for officers who were promoted over the two-year period.

