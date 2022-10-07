Cool Friday, slowly warming through early next week

TODAY: High pressure will decrease our clouds this morning with highs only reaching the 40s for most locations. A few clouds will develop overnight in northern MN with lows in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear at times with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west at 5-15 MPH. Lows will be in the 30s with partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: High pressure keeps skies partly cloudy to mostly clear with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Lows will be in the 30s with mostly clear skies.

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

