Cool Friday, slowly warming through early next week

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
By Hunter McCullough
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: High pressure will decrease our clouds this morning with highs only reaching the 40s for most locations. A few clouds will develop overnight in northern MN with lows in the 20s and 30s.

MN WX
MN WX(KBJR WX)
WI WX
WI WX(KBJR WX)

SATURDAY: Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear at times with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west at 5-15 MPH. Lows will be in the 30s with partly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: High pressure keeps skies partly cloudy to mostly clear with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Lows will be in the 30s with mostly clear skies.

CATCH MY FULL FORECAST ON NORTHERN NEWS NOW FROM 5-7 AM AND AGAIN AT NOON!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

7-Day
7-Day(KBJR WX)

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Body found next to burning vehicle in northern Wisconsin identified
HNN File
Police: Man arrested after threatening to bring a gun to a Superior daycare
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.
Man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting Chippewa County teen
Memorable Date: Duluth couple to wed on parents' anniversaries
Memorable Date: Duluth couple to wed on parents’ anniversaries
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

It's Chilly!
KBWX 10/6
Apple fest in WI will be dry while starting cool on Friday and finishing near normal on Sunday
Friday chill should go away for the weekend
WX GFX
Gusty winds with cold temperatures today, but we’ll slowly warm!
Big drop in temps
KBWX 10/5