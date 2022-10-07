City by City: Moose Lake, St. Louis County, Hayward

Those affected by this spring’s flood have about one month left to apply for loans.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Moose Lake, MN- The Moose Lake Historical Society is hosting “Recovery and Rebuilding,” a program covering the events of the historic fires of 1918. On October 12, 1918, a train spark ignited a fire near Cloquet. Due to extreme drought and wind, the fire spread rapidly. Once it was over, it destroyed 38 communities and killed over 1,000 people. The program will be held Saturday, October 8, and focus on the 1920s recovery period and how that impacted rebuild.

St. Louis County, MN- Those affected by this spring’s flood have about one month left to apply for loans. Businesses and residents can apply for a Small Business Assistance Loan if they were affected by the flooding from April 22 to June 15. Loans can be used to repair or replace real estate, machinery, inventory or other business assets. Homeowners and renters can also apply for loans to repair or replace personal property.

Hayward, WI- The Fishing Has No Boundaries Hayward chapter is hosting an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner Saturday, October 8 at Flat Creek Lodge. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. In addition to dinner, there will be a live and silent auction, a raffle and door prizes. Dinner tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for youth. Fishing Has No Boundaries is a non-profit that started in Hayward, that allows people of all abilities a chance to experience fishing.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about send us an email to newstips@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

