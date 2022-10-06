UWS extends their win streak the five after victory over UNW

By Alexis Bass
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Wednesday night the UWS Men’s Soccer team hosted the University of Northwestern- St. Paul where the Yellowjackets were seeking their fifth win in a row and they did just that.

In the first half, Mackie Ringrose broke the scoreless tie scoring the night’s first goal to put the ‘Jackets up 1-0.

After the break, the Eagles tied things up, 1-1 but then it was UWS’s all-time goal-scoring leader Blake Perry who reclaimed the lead scoring the game-winning goal for the 2-1 victory.

