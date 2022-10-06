Twitter adds new ‘mixed media’ feature to tweets

FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.
FILE - Twitter is adding a feature that allows users to add various forms of media.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter users will now be able to get more information out per tweet.

The social media giant is unveiling a new feature that allows users to combine text, gifs, photos and videos in a single tweet.

Prior to this, only one type of media could be used per tweet, but now, up to four forms can be sent.

To get access to these multi-media posts, Twitter users have to click on the photo icon in the composer and add whichever forms to use.

This new feature is available for iOS and Android owners.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School money
Police: woman stole $100K from volunteer-run organization benefitting Hermantown schools
US Steel visited Keewatin to celebrate a $150 Million investment into Keetac Wednesday.
US Steel celebrates massive investment into new pellet facility as steelworkers picket contracts
DECC
NEW PARTNERSHIP: Volunteer at the DECC in exchange for charitable donation
Thursday will be cool and cloudy
Showers pave the way tonight for a much cooler Thursday
22-year-old Trevor Blackburn is expected to be charged Thursday.
Chippewa County kidnapping suspect held on $1 million cash bond

Latest News

Multiple stabbed on Las Vegas Boulevard on Oct. 6, 2022.
1 dead, 5 injured in stabbing on Las Vegas Strip
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Closing arguments held in Alex Jones’ Sandy Hook trial
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden pardons thousands for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana
Apple fest in WI will be dry while starting cool on Friday and finishing near normal on Sunday
Friday chill should go away for the weekend
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul greets President Joe Biden Thursday as he arrives at Stewart Air...
Biden: IBM investment to help in tech competition with China