Police: Man arrested after threatening to bring a gun to a Superior daycare

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A 33-year-old man is behind bars Thursday evening, after Superior Police say he threatened to go to a daycare center with a gun.

Police say around 1 p.m. Thursday, a woman contacted Superior officers, saying she received messages from the father of the child.

The messages included a picture of a rifle, and the man saying he was going to the daycare at Mariner Mall to pick up their child.

He also allegedly said he would engage in a gun fight with officers if they intervened.

Police and Douglas County deputies immediately responded and secured the daycare and surrounding area.

Uniformed officers formed a perimeter and began searching for the suspect.

Nearby Great Lakes Elementary was notified, and the school went into a “Hold Lock” status, meaning the permieter is secured while students remain in the building.

Superior High and Northern Lights Elementary followed suit.

Officers then found the man walking on a trail near the daycare center.

He was arrested and did not have a gun with him.

Police say the rifle in the picture was later found in a home.

Charges are pending.

Police have not yet named the suspect, or what may have led to the man’s threats and actions.

Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.