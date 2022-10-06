No.6 Bulldogs Face Quick turnaround

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.6 UMD volleyball team has had quite the schedule lately with three games in five days, including two top-ten teams, but they saw the challenge and took it head on going 3-0.

However, the challenge resumes in their slate of NSIC games. On Friday night the Bulldogs host Winona State who is on a hot 5-game winning streak and on Saturday they welcome a 10-6 Upper Iowa team to Romano.

While UMD is now 16-1 overall, they struggled at the service line on Tuesday with the Huskies. Head coach Jim Boos says because it’s an abbreviated week, it’s even more important that his squad can find the confidence to limit those errors moving forward.

“This is a little different than with what you get to do with football where you’ve got a week to prepare for that one opponent. We’ve got a day for Upper Iowa and a day for Winona to get ourselves ready. While at the same time we lost Monday and Tuesday when we normally work on ourselves, so we still have some things we want to iron out as well, but getting familiar with some general tendencies and some things we think we can do to attack and try to put those things into place here,” said Boos.

“We’re a good team, but we’re still working to be great. I think that going through all of these games now and making sure that we are focusing on our side and our offense, but also being able to play defense against these great teams too,” added junior outside hitter Selbitschka.

UMD is back home in Romano Friday night where they will host Winona State. The first serve is at 6 pm.

